Cowboys' Trevon Diggs Confronts Reporter After Loss, 'Talk About These Nuts'

Trevon Diggs didn't show much fight on the field Sunday night, but off of it, he was certainly in the scrapping mood ... getting so pissed with a reporter's critique of him, he actually tried to embarrass the journalist in front of all his colleagues.

The tense moment happened just minutes after Diggs' Dallas squad lost its "Sunday Night Football" matchup with the 49ers ... when the star cornerback had apparently seen an X post from WFAA's Mike Leslie that ticked him off.

Diggs comes out of the locker room to confront a reporter for a social media post. #Cowboys

The post featured Leslie sharing a highlight video of George Kittle running through the Cowboys' secondary with the caption, "What is Trevon Diggs doing on this play?"

What is Trevon Diggs doing on this play? https://t.co/YDBLTR9cib — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) October 28, 2024 @MikeLeslieWFAA

It essentially insinuated that Diggs was showing little-to-no effort ... and you can see in video from the bowels of Levi's Stadium, the 26-year-old was furious over it.

He walked up to Leslie while the media member was surrounded by his peers, and told him, "You don't know football."

"You can't do nothing that I do," he added. "You can't go out there and do nothing."

When Leslie told him he'd be happy to talk further about it all ... Diggs then stated, "Talk about these nuts."

Diggs then retreated to the locker room without further incident.

For Leslie's part, he ultimately ended up laughing off the situation ... writing in a late-night X post, "I do not have a comment about deez nuts."