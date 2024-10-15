Jerry Jones Threatens To Replace Radio Hosts During Heated Exchange

... I'll Get Somebody Else To Ask These Questions!!!

Play video content Shan & RJ on Audacy's 105.3 The Fan

Jerry Jones got in a tense back-and-forth during his weekly radio appearance ... clapping back at hosts over questions that rubbed him the wrong way -- and flat-out saying he could find someone else to interview him moving forward.

The Dallas Cowboys owner joined "Shan & RJ on Audacy's 105.3 The Fan" on Tuesday ... where he talked all about his team's blowout home loss to the Detroit Lions, which kinda ruined his 82nd birthday.

At one point in the conversation, Jones was asked about the team's offseason roster moves -- or lack thereof -- and needless to say, he wasn't thrilled.

Jones seemed to think the hosts were focusing too much on the negatives ... saying, "If you think I'm interested in a damn phone call with you over radio and sitting here throwing all the good out with the dishwater, you have gotta be smoking something over there this morning."

He didn't stop there.

"This is not your job. Your job isn't to let me go over all the reasons that I did something and I’m sorry that I did it. That’s not your job. I’ll get somebody else to ask these questions, men.

When the hosts replied with some chuckles, Jones said it wasn't a laughing matter.

"I'm not kidding. You're not going to figure out what the team is doing right or wrong. If you are, or any five or 10 like you, you need to come to this [NFL] meeting that I'm going to today with 32 teams here, you're geniuses."

Jones went further ... saying decisions can seem right or wrong at the time, but could yield different results -- pointing to his purchase of the team in 1989 as "one of the stupidest things I've ever done," but it ended up working out in the end.