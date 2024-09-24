Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Jerry Jones Says He Doesn't 'Recall' Making '8.5-Inch D***' Comment To Jamie Foxx

Shan & RJ on Audacy's 105.3 The Fan

Video of Jerry Jones talking to Jamie Foxx about the size of one of his player's penises has burned up the internet this month ... but the Dallas Cowboys owner says he has no recollection of making the comment.

The remark appeared to happen sometime in the past few years ... when he and the "Ray" actor were watching a Cowboys training camp practice in Southern California.

The two were sitting atop a perch digesting all of the 11-on-11 action below them ... when Jones started listing off some of the measurables of a player who had apparently been flashing during the workout.

"Five-nine and a half, 210 [pounds]," Jones said. "4.41 [40-yard dash]. "Nine and three-inch hands. Eight-and-a-half-inch d***."

Almost immediately after the words left Jones' mouth, Foxx's video ended.

For some reason -- despite it all appearing to be years old -- it went viral over the weekend -- and when Jones was asked about the matter on "Shan & RJ" on Audacy's 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday, he said he doesn't remember it.

Jones explained he and Foxx have a great relationship that's spanned decades -- and they've often watched practices and games together.

"But I don't recall it," he said.

Jones, of course, has a lot of other issues on his plate that take priority at the moment ... namely, his team's defense stinks.

But, Jones won't have to wait long to see the Cowboys try to turn things around -- they play on Thursday night against the Giants -- and hopefully the commentary on his players gets a little more safe for work then.

