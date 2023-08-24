Jerry Jones Says Cowboys' Sam Williams 'Maturing' After Arrest

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is finding the silver lining after Sam Williams was arrested again over the weekend ... saying the defensive end is showing signs of "improvement," because he wasn't driving nearly as fast as the last time he got in trouble.

Jerry spoke with reporters about Williams' most recent run-in with police on Wednesday ... and he admitted his spin on the situation may sound a bit "hollow," but he's seeing it as a positive.

"He is 34 miles per hour less this year than last year -- 98 to 66," Jones said. "So that’s improvement. We will get it down. We will keep working. We will get it down."

Of course, Jones is referring to Williams getting busted for reckless driving last year ... when the 24-year-old totaled his Corvette after ramming into another vehicle. Cops said Williams was driving close to 100 MPH prior to the accident.

