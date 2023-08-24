Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Jerry Jones Says Cowboys' Sam Williams 'Maturing' After Arrest

Jerry Jones Williams 'Maturing' After Arrest ... He's Down 34 MPH!!!

8/24/2023 6:51 AM PT
Fox 4

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is finding the silver lining after Sam Williams was arrested again over the weekend ... saying the defensive end is showing signs of "improvement," because he wasn't driving nearly as fast as the last time he got in trouble.

Jerry spoke with reporters about Williams' most recent run-in with police on Wednesday ... and he admitted his spin on the situation may sound a bit "hollow," but he's seeing it as a positive.

sam williams mug shot

"He is 34 miles per hour less this year than last year -- 98 to 66," Jones said. "So that’s improvement. We will get it down. We will keep working. We will get it down."

Britney-Divorce-INLINE-PROMO-TONIGHT

Of course, Jones is referring to Williams getting busted for reckless driving last year ... when the 24-year-old totaled his Corvette after ramming into another vehicle. Cops said Williams was driving close to 100 MPH prior to the accident.

Jones added he has all the information about Williams' most recent arrest ... and while he didn't say much about the substance and weapon charges, the owner did reveal he doesn't see the legal trouble impacting his playing time.

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later