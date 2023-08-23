Dallas Cowboys' Sam Williams Arrested For Possession Of Drugs, Weapon
Dallas Cowboys pass rusher Sam Williams has found himself in trouble with the law yet again ... the 24-year-old was arrested in Texas over the weekend -- the second time cops have accused him of wrongdoing in the last year.
According to a Frisco Police Dept. spokesperson, Williams was taken into custody on Sunday ... and booked on charges of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful carrying of a weapon.
Further details surrounding the arrest were not made immediately available.
Cowboys second-year DE Sam Williams is hoping to have double-digit sacks this season. He just got his first of the preseason pic.twitter.com/Yyg3QxGK8i— Jon Machota (@jonmachota) August 20, 2023 @jonmachota
The 24-year-old had just played in the Cowboys' preseason game on Saturday night against the Seahawks in Seattle ... and he shined, recording a sack and two tackles. He was also seen participating in Dallas' training camp practice on Tuesday -- a day after their off-day Monday.
The Cowboys, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, were aware of the arrest.
Williams has been previously accused of wrongdoing in December 2022, when authorities alleged he drove recklessly before crashing his Corvette in Plano.
Williams -- Dallas' second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft -- has been expected to have a big role for the Cowboys this season.