Dallas Cowboys' Sam Williams Arrested For Possession Of Drugs, Weapon

Dallas Cowboys pass rusher Sam Williams has found himself in trouble with the law yet again ... the 24-year-old was arrested in Texas over the weekend -- the second time cops have accused him of wrongdoing in the last year.

According to a Frisco Police Dept. spokesperson, Williams was taken into custody on Sunday ... and booked on charges of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

Further details surrounding the arrest were not made immediately available.

Cowboys second-year DE Sam Williams is hoping to have double-digit sacks this season. He just got his first of the preseason pic.twitter.com/Yyg3QxGK8i — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) August 20, 2023 @jonmachota

The 24-year-old had just played in the Cowboys' preseason game on Saturday night against the Seahawks in Seattle ... and he shined, recording a sack and two tackles. He was also seen participating in Dallas' training camp practice on Tuesday -- a day after their off-day Monday.

The Cowboys, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, were aware of the arrest.

Williams has been previously accused of wrongdoing in December 2022, when authorities alleged he drove recklessly before crashing his Corvette in Plano.