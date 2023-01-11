Arrest Warrant Issued For Cowboys Rookie Sam Williams Over Corvette Crash

An arrest warrant has been issued for Dallas Cowboys rookie Sam Williams, TMZ Sports has learned ... over his alleged role in a violent car crash last month.

The Plano Police Department tells us the misdemeanor warrant is for reckless driving ... though further details surrounding the allegations against Williams were not made immediately available.

According to a police spokesperson, "at this time, there is no plan to find and arrest" Williams ... as the 23-year-old football player "has been contacted to turn himself in."

Images from crash involving Cowboys' Sam Williams.



From Plano PD: "The driver of the Corvette is Samuel Williams, a football player with the Dallas Cowboys. Both parties were transported to a local hospital for precautionary reasons, but no serious injuries have been reported." pic.twitter.com/81CBkIUnqA — Jeff Kolb (@JeffKolbFOX4) December 23, 2022 @JeffKolbFOX4

Per the spokesperson, though, if Williams is stopped by police before he turns himself in, "he would be arrested then."

As we reported, Williams slammed his black Corvette into another vehicle at around 2:15 PM in Plano, Texas on Dec. 22. Pictures from the scene showed the collision caused serious damage, leaving debris all over the roadway.

Thankfully, neither Williams nor the other driver were seriously injured in the crash ... but the Dallas pass rusher did end up missing one game following the wreck.

Williams addressed the accident with reporters a few days afterward, and said he was "thankful" to still be alive.

"You're looking at the [totaled] car like, man, but God works in mysterious ways," he said. "I know He has something in store for me."

It's not yet clear if the warrant will impact Williams' availability for the team's playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday.