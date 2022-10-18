NFL's Kyzir White Sued After Allegedly Causing Violent Car Crash In L.A.

Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Kyzir White has been sued, TMZ Sports has learned ... after a man claims he caused a serious car crash in Los Angeles back in 2021.

Christopher Merced filed the suit on Tuesday ... just over 13 months after he says White slammed into his 2019 Chevrolet Silverado during a bad accident on the I-105, a popular L.A. freeway.

Merced claims he was driving in the far right lane of the highway on September 3, 2021, when traffic forced him to come to a stop. But, in his lawsuit, he says White didn't see it all, merged into his lane while going over 40 MPH, and plowed into him.

Merced says he believes White was either distracted or impaired, claiming White "did not make any effort to slow down or stop."

In the lawsuit, Merced claims he sustained serious and permanent injuries as a result of the crash.

He's suing for unspecified damages.

This is not the first time White -- a former L.A. Charger -- has run into problems on Southern California roadways ... back in 2020, he was charged with a misdemeanor count of reckless driving after he allegedly went 100 MPH and made an unsafe turning movement.