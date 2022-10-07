Myles Garrett Cleared To Play In Browns Game ... 2 Weeks After Crash

Bad news for Justin Herbert ...

Myles Garrett will be back in action for the Cleveland Browns on Sunday -- the NFL star is slated to be a full participant against the Los Angeles Chargers ... just 13 days after getting in a terrifying car accident.

The 26-year-old confirmed the news on Friday ... saying he's feeling good and doesn't believe the bicep and shoulder injuries he suffered during the crash will hold him back at all.

#Browns Myles Garrett on being grateful to be back on field. pic.twitter.com/fr4deP6Vi9 — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) October 7, 2022 @ScottPetrak

It's amazing news for the Browns ... who certainly missed their All-Pro defensive end in a devastating 23-20 loss to the Atlanta Falcons during Week 4.

As we previously reported, Garrett told cops he believed he was driving around 65 MPH in a 45 zone when he flipped his Porsche 911 Turbo S ... and was issued a citation.

Play video content