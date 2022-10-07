Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Myles Garrett Cleared To Play In Browns Game 2 Weeks After Crash

10/7/2022 10:35 AM PT
Bad news for Justin Herbert ...

Myles Garrett will be back in action for the Cleveland Browns on Sunday -- the NFL star is slated to be a full participant against the Los Angeles Chargers ... just 13 days after getting in a terrifying car accident.

The 26-year-old confirmed the news on Friday ... saying he's feeling good and doesn't believe the bicep and shoulder injuries he suffered during the crash will hold him back at all.

It's amazing news for the Browns ... who certainly missed their All-Pro defensive end in a devastating 23-20 loss to the Atlanta Falcons during Week 4.

As we previously reported, Garrett told cops he believed he was driving around 65 MPH in a 45 zone when he flipped his Porsche 911 Turbo S ... and was issued a citation.

AFTER THE CRASH

Kickoff for Browns vs. Chargers is slated for 10 AM PT on Sunday ... and we're sure the Dawg Pound can't wait to see #95 out there.

