NFL Superstar Myles Garrett In Single-Car Crash, Porsche Flips Several Times

Cleveland Browns superstar defensive end Myles Garrett's Porsche flipped several times during a single-car wreck after practice on Monday ... but luckily, he escaped with only minor injuries.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol shared the news just minutes ago ... saying 26-year-old Garrett and a passenger were transported to a nearby hospital after getting into the accident.

Cops say alcohol or other drugs did not play a factor ... and both passengers were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

WKYC in Cleveland obtained pictures of the crash ... showing Garrett's Porsche in banged-up shape.

According to WKYC both Myles Garrett and his passenger were wearing their seatbelts and impairment is NOT suspected. Both were taken to hospital for non-life threatening injuries. #Browns pic.twitter.com/OB9ryQ7k9L — Regulators Podcast  🏈🎙 (@RegulatorsPod) September 26, 2022 @RegulatorsPod

It's unclear if weather contributed to the accident, but it was raining in Berea, Ohio on Monday ... which is where the Browns' practice facility is located.

Garrett and the Browns are coming off a big win over the rival Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday ... and he had 2 total tackles in the 29-17 matchup.

Garrett -- the #1 overall pick in the 2017 Draft out of Texas A&M -- is one of the best players in the NFL with 61.5 career sacks and 201 total tackles over 6 seasons.