Police Video Shows Myles Garrett Bleeding From Wrist After Ohio Car Crash

New police video shows Myles Garrett appeared to be bleeding heavily from his right wrist following his car crash on Monday.

The footage -- captured on Medina County Sheriff's Office body cam and obtained by TMZ Sports -- reveals medical personnel was checking out the Cleveland Browns star just moments after the football player had crashed his Porsche 911 Turbo S in Ohio.

First responders can be heard in the clip asking about Garrett's bicep -- while also looking into other parts of his body.

The 26-year-old -- whose shirt was ripped and tattered -- seemed to be dazed and confused.

Eventually, medical personnel got Garrett to his feet -- and you can see in the video, blood was oozing from his wrist area.

Meanwhile, the video shows his female passenger on the ground being checked out by other first responders.

Cops say Garrett and the woman were ultimately transferred to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Garrett wrecked the car while trying to avoid an animal on the road.

Police say they do not suspect alcohol or drugs were involved in the incident.