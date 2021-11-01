Myles Garrett Dresses Up As Grim Reaper, Lists Sack Victims

Play video content NFL

The sack reaper??

That’s what Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett called himself on Halloween … dressing up as the Grim Reaper -- in a costume that featured an impressive list of QB's he's sacked.

The costume was pretty cool ... Garrett was draped from head to toe in black, and rocked an orange mask. He even had a scythe.

We know the Browns defensive lineman takes Halloween very seriously. Remember, Garrett placed headstones of quarterbacks he sacked on his lawn in front of his Cleveland home.

The guys above weren't the only NFL stars to make the Reaper's back ... Cam Newton, Deshaun Watson, Jimmy Garoppolo, Jameis Winston and rookie QB Justin Fields also made the list.