Kyler Murray Ticked At Myles Garrett Over Halloween Gravestone, Funny Postgame Chat

Kyler Murray had a bone to pick with Myles Garrett following their game Sunday ... telling the Cleveland Browns star he was ticked over his inclusion in the dude's Halloween QB graveyard!

Murray's hilarious beef was all picked up on a hot mic after the Cardinals beat Cleveland ... with the quarterback asking Garrett why he had to be on one of the headstones in the pass-rusher's front lawn.

"Why you got me in the graveyard, dawg?!" Murray asked. "Why you got me in the graveyard?!"

Garrett gave a sheepish smile and then explained, "I need some added motivation."

Murray clearly didn't love the answer, replying back, "Damn!" But, he did tell Garrett he did appreciate not having a "RIP" on his marker.

As we previously reported, Garrett has laid out QB gravestones in front of his house to celebrate the spooky season ... with Murray, Lamar Jackson, Ben Roethlisberger and four others being featured in the decorations.

Garrett had said they were up because he thought they were funny, and that he liked being "kind of a troll."

Don't worry ... it seemed like Murray didn't care that much, 'cause he complimented Garrett's game and said, "You're the best at it, man."