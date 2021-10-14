Myles Garrett Decorates Home With NFL QB Gravestones For Halloween

It's officially spooky season at Myles Garrett's house ... 'cause the Cleveland Browns superstar has decorated his home for Halloween -- with gravestones of NFL QBs!!!

The 25-year-old put out the set up at his Ohio pad just a few days ago ... laying headstones on his front lawn with seven quarterbacks' last names, numbers and helmets on them.

The list of signal-callers features opposing players on the Browns' schedule this season ... including AFC North rivals Lamar Jackson, Ben Roethlisberger and Joe Burrow.

The other four names include Bears' Justin Fields, Patriots' Mac Jones, Cardinals' Kyler Murray and Chargers' Justin Herbert.

Unclear why other QBs on the Browns' schedule like Derek Carr and Aaron Rodgers missed the cut ... but you can see in photos, obtained by TMZ Sports, it's all hilarious nonetheless.

Each "grave" has it's own light fixed on it ... and on Jackson's and Jones', the words "RIP" and "Here lies" are written on the top.

There's also two giant skeletons, a scarecrow, pumpkins and more on the property!!

Of course, some could perceive these as possible bulletin board material for Myles' opponents ... but even all the motivation in the world ain't going to help tackles block Garrett better.