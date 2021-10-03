NFL's Nyheim Hines Cops Scary 'Candyman' Cleats ... 'Be My Victim'

Don't be in front of a mirror when you read this ...

Indianapolis Colts star Nyheim Hines just copped some dope custom cleats of one of the most terrifying slasher movie icons of all time -- the Candyman!

TMZ Sports has learned Hines wanted to get some unique spikes made for Halloween ... and was debating between two characters, the Candyman and Michael Myers.

So, Hines hit up artist Rodney Jackson in Virginia ... and with Myers being done so many times, the two decided to go with the Candyman theme -- and they came out AWESOME.

One of the spikes has the Candyman with bees coming out of his mouth -- a reference to a spooky scene in the 1992 film (no spoilers here!).

On the other cleat, there's another depiction of the Candyman -- along with the quote, "Be my victim."

The Adidas cleats also feature fur on the back, which resemble the fictitious killer's coat.

Hines also got some non-scary cleats made ... we're told the 24-year-old had Jackson deliver him blue feet heat that features some of his favorite cartoon characters, Spongebob and Patrick.