NFL's Tre'Davious White Gets Cookies & Ice Cream Cleats To Match Pre-Game Ritual

Did you know Tre'Davious White eats cookies, ice cream and hot fudge before EVERY game?!?

It's true ... the Buffalo Bills cornerback does this as his pregame ritual ... and it turns out he just got hooked up with a pair of cleats resembling his tasty habit!

The 2-time Pro Bowler revealed his ritual in an interview with Bills' junior reporter Vida, saying he has to eat the following before every game:

-- 3 chocolate chip cookies

-- a scoop of vanilla ice cream

-- hot fudge

TMZ Sports has learned that shoe artist Mike Jordan -- who's done work for TW before -- caught the interview ... and surprised the Bills CB with a pair of cleats featuring his ritual.

"When I have a good idea, extra cleats and a little spare time, I don't mind taking care of my clients," Jordan tells us.

And, they came out lookin' delicious -- Jordan painted chocolate chip cookies, ice cream and hot fudge on the sides of the Adidas cleats ... and it only took about 8 to 10 hours to deliver.

Definitely a dope way to feed his tradition and Bills season ... White says in the interview, "If you can keep me loaded up on stock this season I think we're in for a very good season."

So far, so good -- the Bills are currently 1-1 (before Sept. 23 matchup with Washington) and lead the AFC East division.