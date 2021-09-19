Desean Jackson Reppin' Cali Legends Kobe, Snoop & Dr. Dre ... With Custom Cleats!!!

It's California love for LA Rams star Desean Jackson this season -- 'cause the WR just copped a bunch of custom cleats reppin' legends from The Golden State, including Kobe Bryant, Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre and more.

TMZ Sports has learned the Rams receiver wanted a ton of options for feet heat this season ... so he hit up cleat artist Joe Castro.

Desean's idea was to have each pair have its own LA theme ... and Castro delivered with four amazing pairs of spikes.

The first set is a nod to Kobe -- featuring a portrait of the Lakers legend on both cleats along with an inspirational Black Mamba quote.

The next pair features rap legends Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube and Eazy-E ... with Castro telling us Jackson picked those specific rappers because they are all a "huge part of LA culture."

Jackson also got some cleats made with the skyline of downtown LA on them ... plus another pair featuring his motto, "One Of One."

Castro tells us out of all of them, the hip-hop set took the longest to prepare (12 hours) ... but he ain't done designing cleats for Jackson just yet.

Castro says he still has 5 more pairs of cleats to make for the wide receiver!