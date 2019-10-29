DeAndre Hopkins Rocks Insane Genie Costume, Deshaun Watson Keeps Eye Covered

Play video content Breaking News

NFL superstar DeAndre Hopkins went ALL OUT for his Halloween costume -- going head-to-toe blue paint to recreate Genie from "Aladdin" ... and it's amazing!!!

The Houston Texans WR hit up the team Halloween party Monday night and spared no expense for his look. The only question ... why does a top-flight, insanely fit pro athlete have to draw on ABS?!?!

Hopkins was joined by his mom, Sabrina Greenlee, who dressed up like Cleopatra -- but she also could have gone as herself ... since she's now the basis of a big-time Hollywood movie based on her life story.

Other Texans who showed out at the party ... QB Deshaun Watson who came as Jack Skellington from "The Nightmare Before Christmas."

One interesting thing about Deshaun's costume ... he was rocking sunglasses at night -- and we're not sure if it was part of the costume or a result of him being kicked in the eye during the Texans victory over the Oakland Raiders.

Remember, Watson caught a foot in his eye while scrambling in the 4th quarter -- and even though he couldn't see, dude threw a TD pass anyway!

Watson was checked out on the sideline and went back in and played -- but the sunglasses Monday night make us wonder ... he good??