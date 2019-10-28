Paulina Gretzky Rocks Tiny Cheerleader Outfit For Halloween, Bring It On!

Breaking News

Paulina Gretzky DEFINITELY brought it for Halloween ...

Wayne Gretzky's smokin' hot daughter channeled Gabrielle Union in "Bring It On" ... putting on the tiniest Clover cheerleader outfit for her costume this year -- and she KILLED IT!!

The 30-year-old mother of two celebrated the holiday in epic fashion ... partying it up with her golf superstar husband, Dustin Johnson.

The couple appeared to have the spooky bash at their place -- with golf star Brooks Koepka and his model GF, Jena Sims, in attendance -- but all eyes were on Gretzky.

The Great One's daughter was dancing, hula-hoopin' and waiving pom poms ... and it was pretty great.

As for the rest of the party, Dustin made a good Jackie Moon and Jena Sims CRUSHED her "Devil Wears Prada" fit!!!

By the way, Gabby Union didn't let Paulina get all the "Bring It On" shine over the weekend ... 'cause she went back to her old movie cheerleading days and rocked the famous Clover costume again!!

Gabby obviously looked amazing ... but she added an adorable twist to the look -- dressing up her insanely cute daughter as a cheerleader as well!

Awwwwwwwwwwww!!