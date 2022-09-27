Myles Garrett Released From Hospital After Rollover Crash ... Agent Says 'Nothing Is Broken'

Myles Garrett is thankfully going to be OK following his frightening rollover car crash Monday ... the NFL superstar has been released from the hospital -- and his agent says tests showed he broke no bones in the wreck.

Garrett was transported to a local Ohio medical facility after cops say he flipped his gray Porsche 911 Turbo S at around 2:58 PM in Sharon Township ... but according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, he was released late Monday evening.

Play video content TMZSports.com

His agent, Nicole Lynn, told Cleveland.com "nothing is broken" on his body ... though it remains unclear if the accident will cause the defensive end to miss any time with the Browns.

Authorities say they've launched an investigation into the cause of the crash. Pelissero reported Tuesday morning Garrett was swerving to avoid an animal on the road just before he lost control of his ride.

“Nothing is broken” per Myles Garrett’s agent. On Myles that is; the Porsche, on the other hand, is very broken. pic.twitter.com/pnM1lhGehI — Cleveland Sports Fans (@CLE_SPORTS_FANS) September 27, 2022 @CLE_SPORTS_FANS

Cops say they do not suspect Garrett was under the influence of alcohol or drugs at the time of the wreck.