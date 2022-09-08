NFL's Deshazor Everett Sentenced To House Arrest ... In Fatal Car Crash Case

Former Washington Commanders captain Deshazor Everett has just been sentenced to house arrest in the criminal case involving his December car crash that resulted in the death of his girlfriend.

A judge handed down the sentence in a Loudoun County, Va. courtroom on Thursday ... two months after Everett pleaded guilty to misdemeanor reckless driving in the case.

The judge sentenced the 30-year-old to 12 months of house arrest, with nine months suspended, court records show. The judge also ordered the suspension of Everett's license for six months. He was also hit with a $2,500 fine, according to the records.

Outside of the courtroom following the ruling, Everett's attorney, Kaveh Noorishad, called it all "a fair decision."

Deshazor Everett and his attorney Kaveh Noorishad, after Everett was sentenced to three months house arrest in the reckless driving crash that killed his girlfriend Olivia Peters. pic.twitter.com/1592YojbT9 — Neal Augenstein (@AugensteinWTOP) September 8, 2022 @AugensteinWTOP

Everett also spoke after the hearing ... and vowed "to be the best person" that his girlfriend "always wanted me to be."

As we previously reported, Everett was initially charged with felony involuntary manslaughter after officials alleged he was speeding before he crashed his Nissan GT-R. His girlfriend, Olivia Peters, was a passenger in the car, and died as a result of the wreck.

Everett cut a deal with prosecutors in July, pleading guilty to a lesser charge of misdemeanor reckless driving.

Everett -- who was released by the Commanders three months after the crash -- has not played football since the accident. He's currently an NFL free agent.