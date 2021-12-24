Washington Football Safety Deshazor Everett in Fatal Crash, Woman Killed
12/24/2021 7:17 AM PT
7:16 AM PT -- Law enforcement sources tell us so far it does not appear alcohol was a factor, but they're still investigating.
7:00 AM PT -- Washington Football Team released a statement on the crash ... saying, "We extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends who lost a loved one" They continued, "Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone who has been affected by this tragedy. Our team has alerted the league office and is working with local authorities."
A woman is dead after suffering injuries in a car crash where the driver was Washington Football Team Safety Deshazor Everett.
Law enforcement sources tell TMZ, Deshazor was behind the wheel of the car when it hit multiple trees, killing a female passenger, 29-year-old Olivia S. Peters, who lived in Las Vegas. She was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Everett was taken to a local hospital, where he remained Friday morning. His injuries are reportedly serious but not life-threatening.
The accident occurred at around 9:15 Thursday night in Loudoun County, Virginia. Everett was driving a 2010 Nissan GT-R and actually hit a few trees before it rolled over.
Cops tell us the crash is under investigation but so far ... no arrests and no charges.
The cause of the crash has not been disclosed.
Originally Published -- 6:54 AM PT