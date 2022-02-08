Deshazor Everett Arrested, Charged W/ Involuntary Manslaughter Over Fatal Car Crash

Washington Commanders safety Deshazor Everett has been arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter over his alleged role in a fatal December car crash, authorities announced Tuesday.

In a statement, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said an investigation revealed Everett was going "over twice the posted 45 mph speed limit" before he crashed his Nissan GT-R in Virginia on Dec. 23, killing his girlfriend Olivia Peters.

In the statement, cops said Everett turned himself in on Tuesday afternoon ... and remained in custody on a $10,000 secured bond.

Everett's attorney confirmed the football player did turn himself in ... but said in a statement, "Our team continues to investigate this matter as we intend on vigorously defending Mr. Everett against these allegations."

The Commanders, meanwhile, added in a statement of their own, "We are aware of these charges and are continuing to monitor the situation. We will have no further comment at this time."

Play video content

As we previously reported, Everett -- a team captain for the Commanders -- was injured in the crash -- which 911 callers described as a terrifying scene.