Deshazor Everett Cut By Commanders ... Three Months After Fatal Car Crash

3/16/2022 11:23 AM PT
The Washington Commanders have cut Deshazor Everett ... three months after his alleged role in a fatal December car crash.

The team announced the roster move on Wednesday -- though it's unclear if his legal case had anything to do with the decision.

As we reported, authorities say Everett was going over 90 mph in a 45 mph zone just before he crashed his Nissan GT-R in Virginia on Dec. 23.

The accident was so bad, it ultimately killed his passenger, Olivia Peters. In 911 audio, obtained by TMZ Sports, a witness at the scene said the wrecked car was "trapped in the trees."

Following weeks of investigating, authorities hit Everett with a felony charge of involuntary manslaughter in February -- and records show he's due in court for a hearing on the matter in June.

Everett had been a key player for the Commanders, he was a team captain who played in 89 games for Washington in seven seasons.

No word yet if he'll be able to land with a new team while his case plays out in the court system.

