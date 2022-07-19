NFL's Deshazor Everett Pleads Guilty To Reckless Driving ... In Fatal Car Crash Case

NFL safety Deshazor Everett has pleaded guilty to misdemeanor reckless driving over a December 2021 car accident that killed his girlfriend, TMZ Sports has confirmed.

The former Washington Commanders captain entered the plea in a Loudoun County courtroom on Tuesday after prosecutors reduced his initial charge from felony involuntary manslaughter.

Everett -- who's due back in court in September for sentencing -- is still facing up to a year behind bars if the judge decides to throw the book at him.

As we previously reported, Everett was initially arrested and charged in the case back in February, after law enforcement said he was traveling at "over twice the posted 45 mph speed limit" before he crashed his Nissan GT-R in Virginia on Dec. 23, killing his girlfriend Olivia Peters.

The scene of the wreck, according to 911 callers, was terrifying ... with witnesses saying they saw Everett's car "trapped in the trees."

Play video content