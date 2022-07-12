Henry Ruggs Appears In Court for DUI Case For First Time Since November

For the first time since 2021, Henry Ruggs appeared in a courtroom in Las Vegas for a hearing in his DUI crash case.

The 23-year-old former Las Vegas Raiders star -- who was charged back in November 2021 with four felonies after prosecutors accused him of killing Tina Tintor and her dog in a fiery car crash -- showed up to the Nevada courthouse alongside his attorneys.

The judge denied the motion. Here’s Ruggs leaving the courtroom pic.twitter.com/yrrGZD3p0B — Kyle Wilcox (@KyleNews3LV) July 12, 2022 @KyleNews3LV

During the hearing, Ruggs' lawyers argued that police had no probable cause to obtain a warrant to collect his blood following the car accident. They asked for the tests -- which cops say showed Ruggs had a BAC of .161 following the wreck -- to not be allowed to be used as evidence in the case.

The judge, however, denied the motion.

Ruggs appeared to be stoic in the courtroom as his attorneys spoke, displaying little emotion. He wore a white button-down shirt, a black bowtie, and blue pants and did not address reporters inside or outside of the courtroom.

Henry Ruggs was in court this morning where his lawyers argued that the results of his blood test should not be admitted as evidence. Justice of the Peace Ann Zimmerman denied the motion. Story to come. #RJnow pic.twitter.com/lVkXT5sgZO — Katelyn Newberg (@k_newberg) July 12, 2022 @k_newberg

This is the first time Ruggs has been seen in public since late November 2021, when he was ordered to show up for a hearing over a missed breath test.

As we reported, Ruggs is facing more than 50 years in prison if he's convicted on all of the charges against him.