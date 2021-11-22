Henry Ruggs Appears In Court Over Missed Breath Test
Henry Ruggs Appears In Court ... Over Missed Breath Test
11/22/2021 7:48 AM PT
Henry Ruggs is back in the public eye ... the ex-Raiders star just showed up to a Las Vegas courthouse after a judge ordered him to appear over a missed breath test.
Ruggs entered the court in a black shirt, black pants and black bowtie -- and walked with seemingly no issues whatsoever.
Henry Ruggs walking into court: pic.twitter.com/vzuXFdPZ5k— Glenn Puit (@GlennatRJ) November 22, 2021 @GlennatRJ
Of course, the last time we saw Ruggs in public was in a courtroom on Nov. 3 -- the day after he was accused of slamming his Corvette into a Toyota and killing a woman and her dog.
At that hearing, where Ruggs posted bond and was released from custody, the football player was seen in a neck brace and a wheelchair.
The 22-year-old, though, appeared to be just fine Monday morning ... showing no signs of long-term injuries suffered in the crash.
As we previously reported, Ruggs was ordered to appear before a judge Monday after he allegedly missed a required alcohol breath test.
As part of the conditions of his release, Ruggs has been ordered to submit to alcohol testing several times a day -- and at a hearing last week, a judge said he missed one of those check-ins.
There's a chance Ruggs could be put back behind bars over it all -- the hearing to discuss the matter is currently underway right now. We'll keep you posted on how it unfolds.