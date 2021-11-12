Raiders Owner Mark Davis Attends Henry Ruggs Car Crash Victim's Funeral

Mark Davis was one of about 100 people who attended the funeral services for Tina Tintor on Thursday ... paying respects to the woman who died in a car crash that authorities say his former player, Henry Ruggs, caused.

The Las Vegas Raiders owner showed up to the somber ceremony in a black suit, white-collared shirt and a tie ... and sat in a pew at the local church where the services for Tintor went down.

Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis paid his respects to Tina Tintor today, attending her funeral. Tintor and her dog, Max, were killed in a crash involving former player Henry Ruggs.

Davis stayed for the entire hour-long event ... and did not speak with media members afterward.

As we previously reported, Tintor died along with her dog, Max, after cops say Ruggs crashed his Corvette into the back of their Toyota on a street in Las Vegas on Nov. 2.

Officials say Ruggs had been speeding prior to the wreck -- going 156 MPH just seconds before the crash -- and claim the former Raiders star was drunk at the time, too.

Ruggs has since been hit with five charges over the incident -- including four felonies -- and prosecutors say he's facing over 50 years behind bars if convicted on all counts.

As for Tintor and her family, her attorney said in a statement following the crash that they're "devastated" over the loss of the 23-year-old.

"Family was everything to Tina," the lawyer said, "and she was the light of her parents' life."