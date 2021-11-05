Victim's Family in Henry Ruggs Car Crash Says Grief is Incomprehensible

The family of the woman who was killed in the horrific DUI-related crash at the hands of Las Vegas Raiders star Henry Ruggs says it's impossible to express the grief they're feeling.

The lawyer for Tina Tintor's family released a statement, saying, "Tina's tragic loss has devastated her family beyond a grief they could never comprehend."

The statement goes on to say ... "Family was everything to Tina, and she was the light of her parents' life. Tina lived in Las Vegas since she was a baby. She loved her 3-year-old Golden Retriever, Max, who passed alongside her Tuesday morning."

As we reported, Ruggs was behind the wheel of his Chevy Corvette, allegedly driving 156 MPH when he apparently saw Tintor's vehicle and slammed on the brakes. Authorities say at the point of impact Ruggs' car was going 127 MPH. The impact caused Tintor's car to explode, and witnesses say they heard screams from inside her vehicle but they could not do anything to save her.

Ruggs has been charged with DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm as well as reckless driving. He faces a maximum of more than 40 years in prison if convicted of both charges.