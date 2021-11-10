Henry Ruggs Due Back In Court Over Fatal Crash, Formal Charges Expected

Henry Ruggs is scheduled to make his second public appearance since his fatal car crash last week -- the ex-Raiders star is due in court in a matter of minutes ... and he's expected to be formally hit with five charges while there.

The 22-year-old, who's accused of getting drunk, speeding in his car and then killing a woman and her dog in a wreck in Las Vegas last Tuesday, has a hearing slated for 7:30 AM.

Prosecutors are expected to formally announce five charges against him -- including four felonies and one misdemeanor -- and Ruggs could enter a plea afterward.

Of course, the last time anybody saw Ruggs publicly was last Wednesday -- a little over 24 hours after his crash -- when he showed up to court for a bond hearing in a neck brace and a wheelchair.

At that hearing, Ruggs was admonished by officials ... with a judge noting he'd never seen a case where the defendant was accused of traveling at such a high rate of speed.

As we previously reported, law enforcement says Ruggs hit 156 MPH in his Corvette before slamming it into the back of a Toyota at around 3:40 a.m.

The collision was so violent, it sparked a fire in the Toyota that killed Tina Tintor and her golden retriever.

Prosecutors say bloodwork revealed Ruggs had a .161 BAC -- more than two times the legal limit of .08 -- and they said last week he could be facing up to 46 years in prison over it all.