Raiders' Darren Waller Calls Henry Ruggs Crash 'Shocking,' 'He Was A Good Person'

Play video content Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders star Darren Waller says he was stunned by the news of Henry Ruggs' car crash last week -- calling the tragedy "shocking."

"Henry is somebody everybody liked," Waller said Sunday after the Raiders lost to the New York Giants -- Vegas' first game without Ruggs this season.

"Not just because he was the fastest person you've ever seen run on the field. But he was a good person and a respectful person."

Waller spoke with reporters for the first time since Ruggs was involved in a horrific wreck in Vegas last Tuesday ... and the tight end made it clear he and the rest of the Raiders were disappointed to not have Ruggs around the team anymore.

Waller called the 22-year-old "somebody you liked being around on a daily basis" ... and said Ruggs' situation -- coupled with the Jon Gruden email scandal earlier this year -- have taken a toll on the team.

"It is shocking," Waller said. "And it does hurt a little bit."

Play video content TMZSports.com

As we previously reported, Ruggs was cut by the Raiders just hours after he was accused of speeding and then slamming his Corvette into the back of Toyota -- killing a woman and her dog.