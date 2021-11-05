Surveillance Video Captures Henry Ruggs' Corvette Speeding Seconds Before Crash

Play video content TMZSports.com

Henry Ruggs was flying down a Las Vegas street seconds before he crashed into a Toyota killing the driver ... and you can almost feel the speed by looking at this surveillance video.

The video captures Ruggs' Corvette going at 156 miles an hour ... authorities say that's the speed captured on the car's onboard computer. The surveillance video -- obtained by TMZ Sports -- was shot about a block away from impact.

You can see the red in both images from this side-by-side ... the Stingray has a red light on the driver's side door. You also see green paint on both images.

Play video content TMZSports.com

As we reported, authorities say at the point of impact the Stingray was going 127 MPH, so presumably, Ruggs saw the Toyota and slammed on his brakes ... to no avail.

23-year-old Tina Tintor and her Golden Retriever Max were both killed in the crash. Her family's lawyer says, "Tina's tragic loss has devastated her family beyond a grief they could never comprehend."

Ruggs has been charged with DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm as well as reckless driving. With other charges prosecutors are considering, Ruggs could face more than 40 years in prison.