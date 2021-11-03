Derek Carr On Henry Ruggs, 'I Wish I Could've Done Something'

Play video content Las Vegas Raiders

Derek Carr is expressing remorse over the Henry Ruggs accident ... saying he wishes he could've done something to help prevent the crash -- questioning, "Did I not let him know that I could be there for him at 3 AM??"

The Las Vegas Raiders QB spoke with reporters Wednesday about his ex-teammate's situation ... saying, "No one ever wants to see this, whether it's a football player or not. You never wanna see something like this happen and it broke my wife and I's hearts, honestly."

Carr says he actually got a text from Ruggs hours before the tragedy ... with the 22-year-old asking him to critique his swing while at Top Golf in Vegas.

"He literally texted me at midnight a golf swing, hit me and Hunter (Renfrow), 'How's my swing look? You guys need to help me' and just seeing that and then getting the news when we woke up, I just ... I don't even know how I'm supposed to handle that. How am I supposed to react?"

Carr adds his heart goes out to the family of the 23-year-old victim ... and he hasn't reached out to Ruggs yet, but he will in due time.

"I will always be here for him," he added. "That won't change and I prove that over course of time to him, not to anybody else, but he needs people to love him right now."