Victim's Family In Henry Ruggs Crash Launch Fundraiser, Receive Over $94k

The family of Tina Tintor -- the woman who was killed in the Henry Ruggs car crash last week -- received over $94k in donations after setting up a GoFundMe to help pay for costs associated with the 23-year-old's death.

The fundraiser was created over the weekend ... with the Tintor family receiving thousands of donations totaling over $94k, as of late Monday morning.

The initial goal was only $7,000.

Several kind-hearted people donated over $1k ... and one person even gave $5k.

The family is clearly grateful for the love and support. Her mom wrote, "Our lives were changed forever when Tina passed away alongside Max on the morning of November 2, 2021."

"Those who knew Tina know that she was a beautiful loving soul that always put everyone before herself."

"From our hearts to yours, we thank you for thinking of Tina and Max, and we really appreciate your support."

As we reported, the former Las Vegas Raiders' receiver Ruggs was driving his Corvette at 157 MPH just 2.5 seconds before smashing into Tintor's Toyota from behind early Tuesday morning.

Authorities say Ruggs struck her at 127 MPH causing the Toyota to burst into flames ... killing her and her Golden Retriever Max before help could arrive.

Ruggs -- who was released by the Raiders shortly after the deadly crash -- was arrested and hit with five charges, four of them felonies ... including DUI resulting in death, DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm and two reckless driving charges.