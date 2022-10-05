Myles Garrett Back At Browns Practice After Rollover Crash

Myles Garrett is back on the football field ... just over one week after his terrifying car crash in Ohio.

The Cleveland Browns superstar was seen doing drills during team practice on Wednesday ... and you can tell the guy was hyped about putting on the pads once again.

The media at the Browns' training facility recorded the defensive end warming up and participating in individual defensive drills.

Myles Garrett was amped up at practice today, even giving the cameras a little wink. 😉 #Browns pic.twitter.com/itO6TLwZj6 — clevelanddotcom (@clevelanddotcom) October 5, 2022 @clevelanddotcom

Ashley Bastock of Cleveland.Com said the 26-year-old even winked at the camera during his workout.

This is definitely a good look for Garrett ... especially since the three-time Pro Bowler suffered a shoulder and bicep strain after his Porsche 911 Turbo S flipped multiple times in a vicious crash last Monday.

#Browns D Line with Myles Garrett doing individual drills and DT Taven Bryan also returned to practice pic.twitter.com/eO6hMKtWRk — Fred Greetham (@FredGreetham9) October 5, 2022 @FredGreetham9

Garrett -- who was cited for the accident -- says he was with a female passenger in Sharon Township, Medina County when he was speeding at 65 MPH in the 45 zone ... and confessed that this incident was a "wake-up call".

"Just trying to be smart overall with driving," Garrett said to the media last week. "Don't take it for granted ... You know, just take my time."