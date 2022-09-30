Myles Garrett Says Car Crash Was 'Wakeup Call,' Promises To Drive Safer

Play video content Cleveland Browns

Myles Garrett's days of driving like Jeff Gordon appear to be over following his terrifying car crash earlier this week ... the Cleveland Browns star just said Monday's wreck was a serious "wakeup call" for him to drive safer.

Garrett spoke with media members at the Browns' facility on Friday for the first time since the accident -- and he explained he now knows he needs to slow down when he's behind the wheel.

"I think this will be definitely a wakeup call for me," said Garrett, who's been cited for speeding several times since being drafted by Cleveland in 2017.

"Just trying to be smart overall with driving. Don't take it for granted ... You know, just take my time."

He added, "This was definitely a call to me to be more safe with my driving and pay attention to my speed and my surroundings."

Garrett was hit with a citation for failure to control his car following Monday's accident, after he told authorities on the scene he was traveling 65 MPH in a 45 MPH zone.

But, he and his 23-year-old passenger fortunately escaped the wreck relatively unscathed. Garrett suffered just a shoulder sprain and a bicep strain in the crash -- and on Friday he said he's been feeling much better now.

In fact, the defensive end says there's a chance he plays against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.