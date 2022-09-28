Browns HC Not Ruling Myles Garrett Out Vs. Falcons Despite Serious Car Crash
Browns HC Kevin Stefanski Not Ruling Out Garrett Vs. Falcons ... Despite Serious Car Crash
9/28/2022 12:26 PM PT
Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski says there's still a chance Myles Garrett could play on Sunday against the Falcons ... this despite the Cleveland star being involved in a wild rollover crash on Monday.
Of course, there's still a very good chance Garrett could sit out the game ... but Stefanski told reporters Wednesday, "I'm not ruling anybody out on Wednesday."
"We'll kind of do what we always do," Stefanski said, "which is take in information every single day."
Myles Garrett Injured Shoulder & Bicep During Ohio Car Crash
Garrett suffered a shoulder sprain and a bicep strain when he flipped his Porsche 911 Turbo S in Sharon Township, Ohio a few hours after Cleveland's workout on Monday. Police video showed he was also bleeding from his right hand.
But Stefanski said he's spoken to the 26-year-old defensive end recently, and "he's doing OK." The coach expected the pass rusher to return to the Browns facility on Thursday.
"I'm grateful that he's OK," Stefanski said. "We'll see him in here tomorrow."
Police say they are still investigating the cause of the accident. Sources close to Garrett, though, told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero -- he crashed the car while trying to avoid an animal in the roadway.
Cops do not believe alcohol or drugs were involved.
The Browns, meanwhile, will kick off their game against the Falcons in Atlanta on Sunday at 10 AM PT.