Myles Garrett Ruled Out For Browns Game After Scary Car Accident

Myles Garrett Ruled Out For Browns Game ... After Scary Car Crash
10/1/2022 9:42 AM PT
Myles Garrett is still too banged up to suit up and play just yet -- the Cleveland Browns superstar has officially been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons ... just days after he flipped his Porsche in a scary accident.
Garrett suffered a shoulder and bicep sprain in Monday's crash ... and while he explained on Friday he is feeling much better, he clearly isn't ready to get back on the field.
Garrett was hit with a citation for failure to control his car after telling cops he was driving around 65 MPH in a 45 zone ... and after numerous recent speeding violations, he told reporters he will focus on being a safer driver moving forward.
The Browns will have to attempt to improve to 3-1 without their defensive captain in Atlanta ... against a Falcons team that has several offensive weapons and has averaged 26.6 points through three games this season.
The crash was serious -- as Garrett's Porsche 911 Turbo S flipped several times before coming to a stop.
The 27-year-old knows he's lucky the accident wasn't more severe -- saying he's grateful to be alive.