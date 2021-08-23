Jake Paul Says Logan Would KO Myles Garrett, 'Stick To Football'

Jake Paul is sending a warning to Myles Garrett ... saying the Cleveland Browns star better not get in the ring with his older bro, Logan -- 'cause he'll get KNOCKED OUT!!!

The 24-year-old YouTube superstar is responding to Garrett's recent comments to Complex ... in which he claimed he would "beat the brakes off of Logan Paul" if he were to ever take a celebrity fight.

Jake -- who is a Browns fan -- gave his two cents on the matchup ... saying there's no doubt in his mind Logan would whoop the defensive end's ass.

"Stick to football, my friend," Paul told the "3 Things to Know" podcast.

"I like Myles. I have nothing against him, he’s an amazing player. But you saw what happened when Nate Robinson from the NBA tried to step into the ring. People don’t realize it’s a whole different sport."

Of course, 6'4", 272-lb. Garrett is no stranger to fighting -- remember, he was suspended in 2019 for ripping Mason Rudolph's helmet off and swinging it at him.

He's also spent time with ex-UFC champ Stipe Miocic ... who said the guy is insane in the gym.

With that being said, Jake isn't convinced Garrett would stand a chance against 6'2". 180-lb. Logan.

"My brother sparred against all of the Gronkowski brothers, who are 6’5", 6’6", 6’7" and he took them all down in the same sparring session."

"People don’t realize this is a sport where time and experience is really the only thing that gets you better. So long story short, my brother would knock him out, no question. But nothing against Myles."