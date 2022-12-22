Cowboys Rookie Sam Williams Involved In Car Accident In Texas, Taken To Hospital

Dallas Cowboys rookie defensive end Sam Williams was involved in a car accident in Texas on Thursday ... TMZ Sports has confirmed.

According to the Plano Police Dept. ... the 23-year-old football player was traveling in a black Corvette in Plano -- a quick drive from the team facility in Frisco -- at around 2:15 p.m., when he struck another vehicle that had attempted a turn in front of oncoming traffic.

Williams and the other driver were not seriously injured, cops say, but both parties were taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation.

Cops say there's no indication drugs or alcohol contributed to the crash. An investigation is ongoing.

WINNING! Rebel Sam Williams with the slam dunk!



The scoop & score was called back after review but was still a lot of fun. Sam got credit for the fumble recovery and it led to the Cowboys’ final TD.



Way to play, Sam! pic.twitter.com/punHPvB7MT — The Rebel Walk (@TheRebelWalk) December 5, 2022 @TheRebelWalk

The second-round pick has made a big contribution on the field for Dallas this season ... and has made several big plays for the Cowboys in recent weeks, including a fumble recovery against the Indianapolis Colts.

Williams has 19 total tackles and three sacks in 13 appearances for the Cowboys this season.