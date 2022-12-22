Cowboys Rookie Sam Williams Involved In Car Accident In Texas, Taken To Hospital
12/22/2022 3:14 PM PT
Dallas Cowboys rookie defensive end Sam Williams was involved in a car accident in Texas on Thursday ... TMZ Sports has confirmed.
According to the Plano Police Dept. ... the 23-year-old football player was traveling in a black Corvette in Plano -- a quick drive from the team facility in Frisco -- at around 2:15 p.m., when he struck another vehicle that had attempted a turn in front of oncoming traffic.
Williams and the other driver were not seriously injured, cops say, but both parties were taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation.
Cops say there's no indication drugs or alcohol contributed to the crash. An investigation is ongoing.
WINNING! Rebel Sam Williams with the slam dunk!— The Rebel Walk (@TheRebelWalk) December 5, 2022 @TheRebelWalk
The scoop & score was called back after review but was still a lot of fun. Sam got credit for the fumble recovery and it led to the Cowboys’ final TD.
Way to play, Sam! pic.twitter.com/punHPvB7MT
The second-round pick has made a big contribution on the field for Dallas this season ... and has made several big plays for the Cowboys in recent weeks, including a fumble recovery against the Indianapolis Colts.
Williams has 19 total tackles and three sacks in 13 appearances for the Cowboys this season.
Story developing ...