NFL's Jimmy Graham Arrested, Cops Say Saints Star Was Wandering In Traffic

Jimmy Graham's NFL comeback has hit a roadblock -- the New Orleans Saints tight end was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance Friday night ... after cops say they saw him wandering in traffic.

TMZ Sports has learned ... law enforcement responded to a call for a suspicious person acting erratically near a Southern California resort.

At the scene, cops claim they witnessed Graham walking in the streets ... and they attempted to arrest him, but he resisted.

The 36-year-old was eventually taken into custody for suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance and resisting, delaying and obstructing a police officer -- both misdemeanors.

Graham has since been released. The incident is currently under investigation.

FYI -- the Saints are in town in preparation for their preseason matchup against the Chargers on Sunday ... and spent part of their training camp in joint practice with their upcoming opponent earlier this week.

In fact, Graham commented on a video of him chatting with his former quarterback, Drew Brees, during Friday's practice at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa.

Graham has played for the Saints, Seattle Seahawks, Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears over the course of his 12-year career ... and is slated to return this season after sitting out the 2022 campaign.

He signed a one-year deal to return to New Orleans in July.

Graham has 713 career catches, 8,506 receiving yards and 85 touchdowns. He is a five-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro.