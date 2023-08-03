Marquise Brown Arrest Video Shows Cop Ordering NFL Star Out Of Car, Scolding Him

'The Hell You Going That Fast For?!?'

Play video content TMZSports.com

Newly released police video, obtained by TMZ Sports, shows a cop was furious with Marquise Brown during his arrest last year ... ordering the NFL star out of his car before asking, "The hell you going that fast for?!"

Brown was initially pulled over by the Arizona Department of Public Safety on Aug. 3, 2022 ... after authorities say they clocked him going 126 MPH in a 65 MPH zone -- and you can see in body cam footage, the arresting officer was not pleased at all over the situation.

The video shows after the cop got the Arizona Cardinals wideout to stop on a highway in the Phoenix area, he raced to the football player's door ... and screamed, "Get out of the car right now!"

When he slapped the cuffs on Brown for criminal speed ... he demanded to know what the big hurry was.

"Sorry," Brown responded, "I was on my way to football practice, sir."

The cop, still not happy with the football player, then told the 25-year-old, "You know better than going that fast."

"Yes, sir," Brown responded. "I'm new here, sir."

The wide receiver, who had just been traded to the Cards from the Ravens a few months prior to the traffic stop, added, "I didn't realize I was going that fast."

The officer then put him into the back his squad car -- where Brown informed a Cardinals staffer that he was being arrested.

Play video content 3/29/23

Brown was eventually hit with a criminal charge over the matter ... though in February, he reached a deal with prosecutors where he agreed to plead guilty to a misdemeanor count of excessive speed to close out the case. In March, he was ordered to pay $473 ... but the judge decided to waive the fine and just give him credit for time served.

When initially addressing the arrest with reporters, Brown called it all "very disappointing" ... while vowing to learn from it.

Play video content 8/17/22 Arizona Cardinals