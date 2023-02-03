Marquise Brown Pleads Guilty In Speeding Case After Cops Say He Did 126 MPH In A 65

... After Cops Say He Did 126 MPH In A 65

Marquise Brown pleaded guilty to an excessive speeding charge on Wednesday ... six months after cops accused the NFL star of going 126 MPH in a 65 MPH zone.

The Cardinals receiver showed up to an Arizona courtroom to enter the plea ... and you can see in video of the hearing, obtained by TMZ Sports, he was wearing a black sweatshirt and black pants for the proceedings.

He didn't speak much while in court, though he and his attorney did tell the judge he was changing his initial plea of not guilty and pleading guilty to a misdemeanor charge of excessive speed.

Brown is now facing a fine of up to $500, 30 days in jail, and/or 1 year probation as punishment. He'll learn his fate at a sentencing hearing next month.

The 25-year-old was initially pulled over on Aug. 3, 2022 ... after cops say they caught him going 61 MPH over the speed limit in a 2020 Mercedes on a highway in Maricopa County.

Brown was arrested and booked into jail.

At practice in the days after the incident, Brown apologized for his actions ... calling them "disappointing."