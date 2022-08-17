Cardinals WR Marquise Brown Wants To Learn From 'Very Disappointing' Speeding Arrest

Play video content Arizona Cardinals

Cardinals wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown spoke about his speeding arrest for the first time on Wednesday ... saying it was a mistake he wants to learn from and vowing to be better moving forward.

The 25-year-old -- who was acquired in the offseason from the Baltimore Ravens -- was asked at Wednesday's practice if he had a message for his teammates following his arrest earlier this month, when he was allegedly driving 126 MPH in a 65 zone.

"I want to learn from it," Brown said. "I'm not a guy who gets into trouble, so I want to put in my past and make sure I'm always doing the right things at all times."

Brown says he wasn't late to practice the morning he was speeding, but he did call his decision that day "very disappointing" ... adding that he feels a responsibility to conduct himself in a better manner because the younger generation looks up to him.

"I have a lot of kids that look up to me, so I want to set the right example at all times," Brown said.

As we previously reported, Brown missed his team's training camp practice two weeks ago because he was arrested for criminal speeding.

The Cardinals addressed the arrest at the time, saying "We are aware of the situation regarding Hollywood Brown and have reported it to the NFL office as required. We will comment further as appropriate."

Kliff Kingsbury also addressed the arrest ... saying Brown has "got to be better."

“Obviously he knows he’s got to be better than that and he will be moving forward.”



Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury says he doesn’t expect any more off-the-field issues with WR Marquise Hollywood Brown pic.twitter.com/6kG2r4TxQh — PHNX Cardinals (@PHNX_Cardinals) August 4, 2022 @PHNX_Cardinals

Brown has been nursing a hamstring injury all offseason, so this was his first full week of practice.