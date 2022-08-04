Kliff Kingsbury Disappointed Over Marquise Brown's Arrest, 'He's Got To Be Better'

Kliff Kingsbury clearly ain't happy that his star wideout spent the day in jail on Wednesday -- telling reporters on Thursday that Marquise "Hollywood" Brown has "got to be better than that."

Brown was arrested at around 7:05 AM in north Phoenix after officers say he was speeding. Jail records show he was booked on a charge of exceeding 85 MPH in a 65 MPH zone -- and according to multiple media outlets, cops said he was actually traveling at 126 MPH.

Speaking with media members for the first time since the arrest, Kingsbury made it known he was not pleased with the 25-year-old, and expected more from the Cardinals receiver.

"Obviously he knows he's got to be better than that," the Arizona head coach said, "and he will be moving forward."

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury says he doesn’t expect any more off-the-field issues with WR Marquise Hollywood Brown pic.twitter.com/6kG2r4TxQh — PHNX Cardinals (@PHNX_Cardinals) August 4, 2022 @PHNX_Cardinals

Kingsbury added Brown has "never" given him or the team "any issues" prior to Wednesday.