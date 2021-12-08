Ex-Cardinals Star Frank Sanders Gets Kliff Kingsbury Tattoo
12/8/2021 11:52 AM PT
Ex-Arizona star Frank Sanders just got a tattoo of Kliff Kingsbury -- and it's clear the former Cardinals wideout wasn't trying to hide it, getting a BIG piece done on his arm.
The 48-year-old -- who played for the Cards from 1995 through 2002 -- put the ink on his forearm on Tuesday ... and check it out, it ain't tiny!
Sanders said it measures around 3 inches tall and 6 inches wide ... and features a "K2" to honor the two "Ks" in Kliff Kingsbury's name. The tat also features the letters "PHNX" surrounded by the Cardinals' logo.
As for why Sanders got it -- he had been critical of Kingsbury in the past but promised if the Cardinals scored a win over the San Francisco 49ers back in Week 9, he'd get the tat.
Sanders delivered on the guarantee on Tuesday ... and Kingsbury reacted to it all in a press conference with reporters Wednesday -- saying that he had seen Kingsbury-themed ink before, but "not [on] a male."