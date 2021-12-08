Ex-Cardinals Star Frank Sanders Gets Kliff Kingsbury Tattoo

Ex-Arizona star Frank Sanders just got a tattoo of Kliff Kingsbury -- and it's clear the former Cardinals wideout wasn't trying to hide it, getting a BIG piece done on his arm.

The 48-year-old -- who played for the Cards from 1995 through 2002 -- put the ink on his forearm on Tuesday ... and check it out, it ain't tiny!

Sanders said it measures around 3 inches tall and 6 inches wide ... and features a "K2" to honor the two "Ks" in Kliff Kingsbury's name. The tat also features the letters "PHNX" surrounded by the Cardinals' logo.

As for why Sanders got it -- he had been critical of Kingsbury in the past but promised if the Cardinals scored a win over the San Francisco 49ers back in Week 9, he'd get the tat.

Play video content Arizona Cardinals