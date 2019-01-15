Larry Fitzgerald Praises Kliff Kingsbury But, I'm Not Sure I'm Coming Back

Larry Fitzgerald Praises Kliff Kingsbury, But Says He Might Not Return to Cardinals

EXCLUSIVE

Larry Fitzgerald tells TMZ Sports he's excited to meet new Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury -- but there's one slight problem ... he might not be playing for him next season.

The 35-year-old wide receiver will be a free agent in 2019 -- but has said if returns to the NFL, the plan is to remain a Cardinal for life.

Now that AZ is transitioning to a new head coach in Kingsbury, we asked Larry for his thoughts on the situation.

"Hell of a coach," Fitz told us at LAX ... "Look at his resume. He's innovative offensively. That's somebody with a future right now. So, I'm excited for the chance to meet him."

So far, Larry says the two haven't talked -- but they've exchanged text messages.

As far as Larry's career goes -- "I don't know yet. Taking time to figure it out still."

We asked if he had set a deadline for himself to make a decision, but Larry tells us he's not sure yet ... he's taking it day by day.

Fitzgerald had played in the NFL for 15 seasons since being drafted 3rd overall in the 2004 Draft. He's been selected to the Pro Bowl 11 times.

He led the NFL in receptions in 2005 and 2016 ... and in receiving TDs in 2008 and 2009.

Fitzgerald also won the "Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year" in 2016.