NFL Star Marquise Brown Sentenced In Speeding Case

Marquise "Hollywood" Brown has finally put his speeding case in the rearview mirror ... TMZ Sports has learned he was sentenced in an Arizona courtroom on Wednesday.

A judge ordered the NFL star to pay a fine of $473 -- after he pled guilty in February to a misdemeanor charge of excessive speed stemming from an August 2022 arrest.

But, Brown won't have to dole out a cent in the case ... the judge decided to waive the fine and just give him credit for time served.

Brown, wearing a letterman jacket and dark-colored pants, said very little during the hearing, only telling the judge, "This is my first time ever getting into anything."

During the proceedings, Brown's attorney argued the 25-year-old should be allowed to complete a defensive driving school program to get the case off his record ... though the judge did not allow that. She did say, though, the lawyer could file a motion following the hearing, and it would be further considered.

As we reported, Brown was initially arrested in the case on Aug. 3, 2022 ... after cops say they caught him going 126 MPH in a 65 MPH zone in a 2020 Mercedes on a highway in Maricopa County.

Brown was hit with two charges in the case -- exceeding posted speed and violating HOV lane rules -- though as part of his sentencing, the second charge was dismissed.