Cam Newton Barks Like A Dog On TV To Criticize Cowboys Offense

Cam Newton didn't need words to get his point across on Friday ... instead, he elected to bark like a dog when breaking down the Dallas Cowboys' woes -- and his cohosts' reactions were priceless.

The funny moment happened during ESPN's "First Take" minutes ago ... when Newton, Stephen A. Smith, and the rest of the team discussed what America's Team needs to do to bounce back after its 47-9 loss to the Detroit Lions last week.

Cam Newton thinks the Dallas Cowboys need more "dogs." And he has the bark to prove it. pic.twitter.com/xZaIcbvpMn — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 18, 2024 @awfulannouncing

And, Newton -- who got the gig earlier this month -- came outta nowhere and started channeling his inner IShowSpeed.

"Arf! Arf! Arf! That's what we need in Dallas," Newton yelled. "Arf! Arf! Some dog!"

Smith thought Newton's analysis was hilarious and continued to laugh ... comparing it to Martin Lawrence and his iconic barking scene in his '90s sitcom.

After a few more barks, Newton got down to business ... saying the 'Boys need more aggression on the offensive side of the ball beyond just CeeDee Lamb.

Of course, Newton has the resume to share his criticism -- the quarterback played 11 seasons, won MVP, and led the Carolina Panthers to the Super Bowl.

"The only person that threatens me, if I'm scheming them up, is CeeDee," Newton said. "That's not an effective offense right there."

