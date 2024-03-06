Cam Newton, Girlfriend, Comedian Jasmin Brown Welcome New Baby!

Cam Newton is officially a father of 8 ... his girlfriend, comedian Jasmin Brown, recently had a baby, revealing the amazing news in a funny video on Instagram!!!

It's unclear exactly when Brown -- famously known as 'Watch Jazzy' -- gave birth to their bundle of joy ... but the baby's here now, and mom had a question for her fellow mothers.

"How long we gotta wear these diapers for?" Brown asked. "The s*** is annoying! I wanna wear a thong!"

Play video content Instagram / @watchjazzy

That's when you see 34-year-old Brown talking to her baby as the child makes noises off-camera.

"You want me to wear a diaper 'cause you have on a diaper?!" Brown said. "Okay, we'll be diaper twins"

"You don't want mommy in a thong, I get it. My baby don't want me to wear no thong!

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The video comes just weeks after Newton and Brown's glamorous baby shower ... where they partied with family and friends to celebrate her first pregnancy.

"What excites me the most about motherhood is the fact that I get to go hard for a person that I’ll love with all my life," Brown said.

"I’m excited to pour all this love I have into my child. I think becoming a mom will honestly complete me. I am truly overjoyed."

Newton -- who last played for the Carolina Panthers in 2021 -- has seven other kids, including two stepchildren.

Cam also has children with ex-fiancee Kia Proctor and ex-GF LaReina Shaw.