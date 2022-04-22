Cam Newton Attempts To Explain His Women Comments, Insists He's Not Sexist

Cam Newton is finally opening up about his controversial comments about women ... insisting he's not sexist.

Nearly two weeks after Newton was captured on camera saying he believed a real woman is someone who, among other things, knows how to cook and "when to be quiet" ... he attempted to clarify the comments in a new video on his YouTube page.

Cam admitted that he should have expounded on the remarks so they were more inclusive and less abrasive ... explaining what he was trying to say was "you can't expect so much from a person and give so little."

"I should have said on top of what I also said and mentioned that not only should a woman know when to be quiet, a man also should know when to be quiet," he said.

Cam continued, "Whether it's being whatever you need to be as a human being -- man or female -- you should be that. And, I think not going into depth like I should have, cost me."

In the video, Newton repeated over and over again that he did not believe men are superior to women. He also insisted he's a great father and a good member of his community.

"I never wanted to demonize or to shrink the woman's power in America," Newton said.

As we reported, Cam was ripped for his initial comments -- athletes, journalists and fans all over called them incredibly offensive. In fact, Travis Kelce's girlfriend, Kayla Nicole, said Cam was a straight-up "bozo" for the remarks.